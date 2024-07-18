Denim Domination! See The Top Looks Of 2024 On #BellaStylista: Issue 265

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marii Pazz (@mariipvzz)

Denim: The Enduring Iconoclast

Denim is the ultimate rebel, refusing to be confined to a single season, style, or trend. From its rugged workwear origins to its current status as a red carpet fixture, denim’s versatility defies simple definition. It is the fabric that chameleons through decades—whether rocking the scene as jeans, a jacket, a skirt, or a daring evening gown—striking an unequalled balance of comfort with style.

Today, we dive deep into the world of denim in 2024, exploring the innovative trends and endless ways to wear this historical classic that BellaStylistas have explored this year. Get ready to rediscover the fabric that’s more than a wardrobe staple, Denim is a cultural phenomenon.

Check out some of our favourites below and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured in upcoming editions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE TEMINIKAN (@teminikan__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr Ada | Content Creator (@styletitudebyada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mbali Mkhize (@mbalimkh_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCILLE MB (@priscillemb_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christelle Nganhou (@iamchristellenganhou)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Fsa (@veronica.fsa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxie.j (@maxiejofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L E T H A B O S H A I (@shai_lethabo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌺💫 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘃𝗲𝗹 ishioma (@lov.marvel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeleine🇸🇳 | Content Creator (@queen_serere)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shenea Walker 🎀 (@naespenderie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kika Osunde (@kikagoodhair)