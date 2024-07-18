Connect with us

Style

Denim Domination! See The Top Looks Of 2024 On #BellaStylista: Issue 265

Events Living Style

UEFA EURO Chic: Sassy Takes on Sporty Fashion, Courtesy of Tolami Benson

Style

Unveiling This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 222

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Beauty Style

Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show

Beauty BN TV Inspired Style

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

BN TV Events News Style

Actively Black Makes History as Team Nigeria's Official Paris Olympics Outfitter

Promotions Style

Unlocking the World of Nigerian Fashion with Trybz Marketplace

BN TV Events Style Weddings

Slay Your Destination Wedding Guest 'Assignments' with These Outfits from 6 Nigerian Designers

Style

Denim Domination! See The Top Looks Of 2024 On #BellaStylista: Issue 265

Avatar photo

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marii Pazz (@mariipvzz)

Denim: The Enduring Iconoclast

Denim is the ultimate rebel, refusing to be confined to a single season, style, or trend. From its rugged workwear origins to its current status as a red carpet fixture, denim’s versatility defies simple definition. It is the fabric that chameleons through decadeswhether rocking the scene as jeans, a jacket, a skirt, or a daring evening gownstriking an unequalled balance of comfort with style.

Today, we dive deep into the world of denim in 2024, exploring the innovative trends and endless ways to wear this historical classic that BellaStylistas have explored this year. Get ready to rediscover the fabric that’s more than a wardrobe staple, Denim is a cultural phenomenon.

Check out some of our favourites below and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured in upcoming editions:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE TEMINIKAN (@teminikan__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbali Mkhize (@mbalimkh_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PRISCILLE MB (@priscillemb_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Veronica Fsa (@veronica.fsa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maxie.j (@maxiejofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L E T H A B O S H A I (@shai_lethabo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shenea Walker 🎀 (@naespenderie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kika Osunde (@kikagoodhair)

That wraps it up for Issue 265!

If you’d like to be featured in upcoming issues, tag us with #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected]!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home
css.php