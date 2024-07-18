Connect with us

Discover Nigeria's Finest Summer Vacation Must-Haves for Uber-Chic Women

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas,

Summer is here, and with it comes the pressure to fashionably bring the heat. OGs know that BellaNaija Style will definitely drop updates for our fashion girlies and the Nigerian fashion scene is brimming with design talent, offering you a treasure trove of pieces that will have you turning heads all summer long.

 

Whether you are taking a resort vacation, looking for what to rock to a beach party, or visiting the island of Mykonos, here are some classy Nigerian brands to check out for season-perfect outfits that ensure your hot girl summer look is always on point.

1. Andrea Iyamah

Andrea Iyamah is an eponymous female fashion brand adopting design elements true to creating authentic clothing and resort wear that celebrate the founder’s African roots and cultures beyond.

Inspired by travel and nature, the bold colours, modern femininity, retro classic silhouettes, and contemporary edge appeal to the A.I. (Andrea Iyamah) woman who is an adventurer in spirit, mind, and style. See our editors’ picks from the brand below:

2. CLAN RTW

CLAN RTW, founded by three sisters (Teni, Aba and Tiwa), specializes in the needle-crafting minimalist and distinct cosmopolitan pieces through the use of authentic techniques, catering for the urban, social, and corporate needs of the modern-day woman. Check out our editors’ picks from CLAN below:

3. Knanfe

Founded by  Nanfe Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke, contemporary Nigerian womenswear brand Knanfe is known for its elegant minimalist fashion designs. See our editors’ picks below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Knanfe Fashion (@knanfe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Knanfe Fashion (@knanfe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Knanfe Fashion (@knanfe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Knanfe Fashion (@knanfe)

4. Oríré

Oríré is a contemporary fashion brand committed to exploring artistic femininity through distinct artisanal craftsmanship with creativity, innovation, social, and environmental responsibility in its brand ethos. Check out our editors’ picks below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oríré (@orireofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oríré (@orireofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oríré (@orireofficial)

 

CREDITS

@andreaiyamah

@clanrtw

@knanfe

@orireofficial

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

