Elevate Your Work Wardrobe with These Super Chic Looks : Issue 196

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Senzekile Ndungane (@senzi_ndungane)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @matchlessdesigns_

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soms (@somto_agwu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vongai Mapho (@vongai.mapho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ooreofe Oluwadara (@oreofay)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

