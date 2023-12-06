Connect with us

#BNStyle Spotlight: Tiwa Savage's Standout Look at the 2023 British Fashion Awards

London’s Royal Albert Hall sparkled with glamour as The British Fashion Council Foundation, in collaboration with Pandora, hosted the 2023 Fashion Awards. The night celebrated the best in fashion, drawing a crowd that included not just seasoned designers but also the fresh, innovative voices shaping the future of style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

Tiwa Savage stole the spotlight with her impeccable style at the event. She graced the carpet in a stunning strapless corset dress by Valdrin Sahiti featuring an elegant tulle hem. Complementing the look, she adorned herself with a Joseph B diamond necklace and matching earrings and strutted in Christian Louboutin‘s signature strappy heels, complete with the iconic red sole. Tiwa added a final touch of sophistication with a transparent veil, rounding off a fashion-forward ensemble.

For beauty, Tiwa radiated elegance with a gorgeous neutral matte look, accentuated by her iconic bold brows and a captivating brown lip combo. Finishing the ensemble with stunning bohemian braids!

 Credits

Dress: @valdrinsahiti
Diamond: @josephfrostoflondon
Shoes: @louboutinworld
Photography: @chanel.jm
Styling: @shapedservices

