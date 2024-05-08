Connect with us

Style

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 212

Events News Style

Our Editors' Top 50 AMVCA Gala Looks from 2013 to Date

BN TV Events Style

You Have To See Wisdom Kaye's Showstopping Burnt Red Rose Look For The 2024 Met Gala

Beauty BN TV Events Style

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Events Style

Fashion Meets Art as Stars Celebrate and Slay 'The Garden of Time' Theme at the 2024 Met Gala

Events Style

Pastel Paradise: Check Out the Floral Decor at High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024 | WATCH

Beauty Events News Style

Met Gala 2024 Explained! All You Need To Know: Theme, Co-Chairs & More

Events Style

Welcome to the New Era of Fashion: A Transformed Fashion Souk Nigeria Awaits!

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Taiwo Cole & Wofai Fada Serving Regal Looks With Their Traditional Wedding Photos | #TWO24

Style

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 212

Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neo Mobor Akpofure (@neo_akpofure)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prayer Ndlovu (@xikhongelondlovu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AGENDIA TANGU (@agendiatangu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peace Aboh (@heysugarr__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Veronica Fsa (@veronica.fsa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashabee (@abisolaakintunde)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R A C E. K (@grvce_k8_)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Everything You Need to Know About The CBN Cybersecurity Levy

Nnebuifé Kwubéi: How Vulnerability Becomes Transferred

Yewande Jinadu: What They Don’t Tell You About Working in HR

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?

Theo Okafor Discusses Building Dot Campus and Being a Tech Educator in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php