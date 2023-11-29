Connect with us

Style

Workwear Faves: BN Style Editors' Top Picks This Week | Issue 195

Style

Nigeria's Jeff Ugiomoh and The Gambia's Fatou Kebbeh Emerge as the Future Face Global 2023 Winners

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Explore The True Relationship Between India Amarteifio & Her Makeup Artist — Joy Adenuga | WATCH

Style

Pamela Mtanga Wowed in Gold at The 2023 GLAMOUR South Africa Women Of The Year Awards

Beauty Movies & TV Style

We Are Taking Timeless Fashion Notes From The Ever Elegant Shauwn Mkhize On This Week In Style

Style

WATCH: Zephans & Co Reveals "StarGirl Edit" Collaboration with Erica Nlewedim

Style

#BNStyle Spotlight: You’ll Love Lupita Nyong'o's Sparkly Dress at the ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film Premiere

Music Style

Wizkid Turns on the Style in Man About Town's Autumn/Winter 2023 Cover

Style

Andrea Iyamah Launched a New Store in New York and It’s Everything We Hoped For

Style

Hermès and Dennis Osadebe Join Forces for the Exclusive Surfing Fan scarf 65

Style

Workwear Faves: BN Style Editors’ Top Picks This Week | Issue 195

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adedoyin Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Takunda (@takkunda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chloé (@chloekitembo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adanna. (@adannaadaka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Senzekile Ndungane (@senzi_ndungane)

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: On Bovi’s Brilliant Masterclass At Daystar’s Leadership Conference

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa

Money Matters with Nimi: Here’s How You Can Enjoy Christmas Without Going Broke

Chioma Momah: How to Become Better Despite Criticisms
css.php