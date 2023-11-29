Connect with us

Explore The True Relationship Between India Amarteifio & Her Makeup Artist — Joy Adenuga | WATCH

We Are Taking Timeless Fashion Notes From The Ever Elegant Shauwn Mkhize On This Week In Style

ICYMI: Offset's Simple Nighttime Skincare Routine Is A Must-See For Every Youthful Beauty Lover

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Shatu Garko — The World's 1st National Pageant Winning Hijabi Is The Teen Cover Star For GO Lifestyle

ICYMI: Turquoise Looked Good On Tasha Cobbs Leonard At The GMA Dove Awards, Check It Out.

Di'Ja Is Back With A New EP & You Will Love These Stunning Shots From Her Cover Shoot

What Happens When Gwen Stefani & Jackie Aina Meet Up For Rapid Fire? Find Out Here

Lilian Afegbai Will Show You How To Channel That Baddie-Aesthetic 7 Days A Week

MAC Cosmetics Unveils Stunning Makeup for Lisa Folawiyo's Fashion Show

Explore The True Relationship Between India Amarteifio & Her Makeup Artist — Joy Adenuga | WATCH

2 hours ago

The Artist, Her Muse and Her Armani: multi-award-winning Nigerian beauty expert — Joy Adenuga sat down with India Amarteifio (who played young Queen Charlotte in the popular Netflix & Shondaland series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) to discuss their amazing relationship and Armani Beauty‘s impeccable role in it on Behind Makeup by Damon Baker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Armani beauty (@armanibeauty)

Damon highlights the magic of beauty and how it plays a huge part in bringing out our inner light and power, a step he believes towards self-love. Join his journey of discovering the true relationship between this Armani Beauty face (India) and her Makeup artist (Joy).

Probably from the moment that we worked together, I just trusted you. For you to kind of empower me, especially someone that doesn’t really wear makeup all the time, when I come away from working with you, it feels very authentic.

— India Amarteifio

Hit the ▶ button below to watch a snippet of their conversation:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Armani beauty (@armanibeauty)

The Muse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Armani beauty (@armanibeauty)

Watch the full conversation here:

Credits

Artist: @joyadenuga x @joyadenuga_makeup
Muse: @india_amarteifio
Via: @7evenmanagement
Creator: @damon_baker for @armanibeauty

