Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade Feature on “The Book of Clarence” Soundtrack



Two Nigerian music stars, Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade, are set to have their songs featured in the soundtrack of the upcoming Hollywood movie “The Book of Clarence.” They announced the news on their respective social media pages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Alade (@yemialade)

The director of the film, filmmaker and musician Jeymes Samuel, recently announced the first soundtrack for “The Book of Clarence,” a song titled “Hallelujah Heaven,” featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks.

The film will also feature new music from Jay-Z (who also serves as a producer on the movie), Kid Cudi, Jorge Ben Jor, Jorja Smith, and more.

The film is described by Sony Pictures as a “bold new take on the timeless Hollywood-era Biblical epic.”

Set in 29 A.D. Jerusalem, the movie follows the story of “Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield), a street-savvy swindler who attempts to prove to his loved ones that he isn’t a nobody by claiming to be the new Messiah. He winds up risking everything to form a new path to “a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption, faith, power, and knowledge.”

Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Alfre Woodard, David Oyelowo, Teyana Taylor, Anna Diop, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Michael Ward, “The Book of Clarence” will make its debut in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Watch the trailer below: