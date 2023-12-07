Adut Akech Lights Up the Red Carpet in Custom Knwls at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Adut Akech commanded attention and left an indelible mark at the British Fashion Awards 2o23, gracing the event in a show-stopping custom Knwls creation meticulously curated by Shaquille Ross-Williams. The ensemble was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a golden yellow leather bustier that sculpted her silhouette. A defining element of the outfit was a one-of-a-kind sleeve, cascading into an elegant train, adding a touch of drama and sophistication to the overall aesthetic. Complementing this was a flowing brown asymmetric inner piece, introducing fluidity and movement to the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

Adut’s impeccable sense of style extended to her choice of accessories. She adorned herself with gold jewellery, including a standout ankh necklace, which served as a bold centrepiece. The chic gold metallic heels elevated the ensemble, adding a touch of glamour and completing the look with finesse.

The supermodel opted for makeup that radiated natural glamour, skillfully enhancing her natural beauty with a dash of brown lipgloss. To complete the look, she wore a flipped-out bob, adding that oomph to her overall appearance. The makeup seamlessly complemented the golden and earthy tones of her ensemble.

Later in the evening, Adut effortlessly transitioned into a strapless red number for a special tribute show dedicated to Mr Valentino, strutting the runway in an archival Valentino piece.

Credits

Styling: @shaquillerw

Makeup: @danielkolaricmakeup

Hair: @kadybalde_coiffure

Dress: @knwlslondon

Jewellery: @chromeheartsofficial

