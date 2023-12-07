Adut Akech Lights Up the Red Carpet in Custom Knwls at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Adut Akech commanded attention and left an indelible mark at the British Fashion Awards 2o23, gracing the event in a show-stopping custom Knwls creation meticulously curated by Shaquille Ross-Williams. The ensemble was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a golden yellow leather bustier that sculpted her silhouette. A defining element of the outfit was a one-of-a-kind sleeve, cascading into an elegant train, adding a touch of drama and sophistication to the overall aesthetic. Complementing this was a flowing brown asymmetric inner piece, introducing fluidity and movement to the ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

Adut’s impeccable sense of style extended to her choice of accessories. She adorned herself with gold jewellery, including a standout ankh necklace, which served as a bold centrepiece. The chic gold metallic heels elevated the ensemble, adding a touch of glamour and completing the look with finesse.

The supermodel opted for makeup that radiated natural glamour, skillfully enhancing her natural beauty with a dash of brown lipgloss. To complete the look, she wore a flipped-out bob, adding that oomph to her overall appearance. The makeup seamlessly complemented the golden and earthy tones of her ensemble.

Later in the evening, Adut effortlessly transitioned into a strapless red number for a special tribute show dedicated to Mr Valentino, strutting the runway in an archival Valentino piece.

 

Credits

Styling: @shaquillerw
Makeup: @danielkolaricmakeup
Hair: @kadybalde_coiffure
Dress: @knwlslondon
Jewellery: @chromeheartsofficial

