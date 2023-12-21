BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who was the Best Dressed Male Influencer of 2023?

Connect with us

Fashion and good taste extend beyond the female audience. Men’s fashion influencers are gaining significant influence on social media platforms as well.

TikTokers and Instagrammers didn’t just share their curated looks and tips; they blessed our timelines all year with stylish suits, jeans, trainers, ties, bow ties, and hats—each embodying a unique sartorial voice. These fashion influencers, meticulously creating content and leaving nothing to chance, became the sought-after ambassadors for brands and designers.

Now, for both gentlemen and ladies, The Definitive Best Dressed List proudly unveils its refined selection of the top male fashion influencers of 2023.

Wisdom Kaye

Steven Onoja

Akin Faminu

Chris Kabeya

Frank Demaga

Neo Akpofure

Larry Héctor

Momo Bonvivant

Ooreofe Oluwadara

Arone Cross

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your BEST (MALE)  Fashion Influencer of 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voting starts today and ends on the 28th of December.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

