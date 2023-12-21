BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who was the Best Dressed Female Influencer of 2023

Connect with us

5 hours ago

It would be incomplete not to acknowledge the outstanding female fashion influencers of 2023. If you have a penchant for photography and an insatiable appetite for fashion inspiration, these names on our list would be familiar to you.

In the realm of fashion, these female influencers have not only showcased their creativity but have also mastered the art of combining beautiful colour palettes, striking silhouettes, and statement accessories. Their ability to share valuable tips, tricks, and fantastic deals has made them trailblazers in inspiring fashion throughout the year.

Dominated by a fashion-forward feed and a cool-girl aesthetic, these female fashion influencers are taking over Instagram. Without further ado, meet the trendsetters featured on our esteemed list of the Best Female Fashion Influencers of 2023.

Angel Obasi

Priscilla Ojo

Bella Okagbue

Diana Eneje

Sonia Barbie Tucker 

Juliette Foxx

Achieng Agutu

Nonye Udeogu

Teminikan

Debbie Beeko

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your BEST (FEMALE) Fashion Influencer of 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voting starts today and ends on the 28th of December.

 

 

