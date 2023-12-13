Unveiling This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 197

Connect with us

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARILYN (@nlmarilyn)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasmine Diaby (@naturally_yayou)

 

 

 

