Beauty
Check Out These Lovely Portraits Of Pooja, Courtesy Of Nigerian Creatives — Atinuke Hassan & Ikechukwu Promise
For the first time, Asian Pooja Pantha Pandey got her beautiful face professionally beaten to perfection by UK-based Nigerian makeup artist — Atinuke Hassan. It was Pooja’s first experience with professional makeup artistry; check out her stunning transformation, captured by London-based Nigerian photographer — Ikechukwu Promise, below:
The moment I met Pooja, I had a clear imagination of my painting on her face… She expressed her excitement about having her makeup done by a professional for the first time.
With every stroke of my brush, Pooja’s transformation mirrored the rare elegance of a cherry blossom in full bloom. As she looked into the mirror, she saw not just a ceremonial Asian beauty look but a woman empowered by her roots.
She was adorned in the rich tapestry of her Asian heritage, with intricate patterns of red and gold symbolizing love and prosperity. a fusion of timeless bequest and the promise of a brilliant future.
— Atinuke Hassan, Creative Director at Tinurella Makeovers
Afterwards, Atinuke and Ikechukwu took Pooja to Naija with a few touch-ups featuring a softer tone glossy lip and pretty indigenous Gele. Keep scrolling to see how stunning she looked:
Check out BTS clips from their shoot below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Credits
Makeup Artist: @tinurella
Photographer: @promxziphotography
Bella: @poojapantha
Stylist: @poojapantha