Check Out These Lovely Portraits Of Pooja, Courtesy Of Nigerian Creatives — Atinuke Hassan & Ikechukwu Promise

Tyla Made A Stunning Muse On Her 1st-Ever GLAMOUR Magazine South Africa Cover, Take A Look

How Cute Will Jemima Osunde Look In A K-Drama? Find Out Here

MAKEOVER With ENI Is Back With A Beautiful Mother & Son Glamourization That You Will Love | WATCH

Sheila Atim's Hair and Brows Shine at the British Fashion Awards 2023

Motherhood, Fame & Body Transitions: Listen To BAM BAM's Candid Conversation 'With Chude

Take A Look At Sarah Jakes & Toure Roberts' Classy Style Choices For The Color Purple Premiere

Ghana's Edward Enninful Won The Trailblazer Award At The 2023 British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Ugo Mozie Has Been At The Helm Of Naomi Campbell's Breathtaking Looks, Check Out The Latest

Take A Look At Temi Otedola's Classy Style Choices For The 2023 British Fashion Awards

Published

4 hours ago

For the first time, Asian Pooja Pantha Pandey got her beautiful face professionally beaten to perfection by UK-based Nigerian makeup artist Atinuke Hassan. It was Pooja’s first experience with professional makeup artistry; check out her stunning transformation, captured by London-based Nigerian photographer Ikechukwu Promise, below:

The moment I met Pooja, I had a clear imagination of my painting on her face… She expressed her excitement about having her makeup done by a professional for the first time.

With every stroke of my brush, Pooja’s transformation mirrored the rare elegance of a cherry blossom in full bloom. As she looked into the mirror, she saw not just a ceremonial Asian beauty look but a woman empowered by her roots.

She was adorned in the rich tapestry of her Asian heritage, with intricate patterns of red and gold symbolizing love and prosperity. a fusion of timeless bequest and the promise of a brilliant future.

Atinuke Hassan, Creative Director at Tinurella Makeovers

Afterwards, Atinuke and Ikechukwu took Pooja to Naija with a few touch-ups featuring a softer tone glossy lip and pretty indigenous Gele. Keep scrolling to see how stunning she looked:

Check out BTS clips from their shoot below:

 

Credits

Makeup Artist: @tinurella
Photographer: @promxziphotography
Bella: @poojapantha
Stylist: @poojapantha

