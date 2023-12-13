Check Out These Lovely Portraits Of Pooja, Courtesy Of Nigerian Creatives — Atinuke Hassan & Ikechukwu Promise

For the first time, Asian Pooja Pantha Pandey got her beautiful face professionally beaten to perfection by UK-based Nigerian makeup artist — Atinuke Hassan. It was Pooja’s first experience with professional makeup artistry; check out her stunning transformation, captured by London-based Nigerian photographer — Ikechukwu Promise, below:

The moment I met Pooja, I had a clear imagination of my painting on her face… She expressed her excitement about having her makeup done by a professional for the first time.

With every stroke of my brush, Pooja’s transformation mirrored the rare elegance of a cherry blossom in full bloom. As she looked into the mirror, she saw not just a ceremonial Asian beauty look but a woman empowered by her roots.

She was adorned in the rich tapestry of her Asian heritage, with intricate patterns of red and gold symbolizing love and prosperity. a fusion of timeless bequest and the promise of a brilliant future.

— Atinuke Hassan, Creative Director at Tinurella Makeovers