The "Ada Omo Daddy" Premiere Was a Dazzling Showcase of Cultural Elegance — See All The Gorgeous Looks

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 197

Okaidi Sets the Trend in Nigeria, Unveils International Children's Fashion

#AtribeCalledJudah: Mercy Eke Turned Heads with Spot-On Recreation of J.Lo's 2023 Met Gala Look

#BNStyle Spotlight: Sharon Ooja Egwurube's Beaded Look at the 'A Tribe Called Judah' Premiere

Tyla Made A Stunning Muse On Her 1st-Ever GLAMOUR Magazine South Africa Cover, Take A Look

How Cute Will Jemima Osunde Look In A K-Drama? Find Out Here

ICYMI: Bonang Matheba Wowed in a Sculptural Couture Gown at the TIME100 Impact Awards Africa

Is The Most Anticipated Gen Z 'Ship' Of The Year Taking Off Soon? See Why Eni & Priscy's Fans Are Elated

Porsche Platforms Lagos Fashion Week's Founder — Omoyemi Akerele On BoF Voices 2023 | WATCH

All the stars dressed to the nine last night for the premiere of Ada Omo Daddy, a film by Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and producer Mercy Aigbe Adeoti that aims to unify the Igbo and Yoruba cultures. 

The premiere, themed ‘Cultural Wedding Guest Extravaganza,’ witnessed an array of stunning cultural looks from the stars. Each celebrity brought their unique touch to the red carpet, showcasing the most extravagant and stylish interpretations of traditional attire.

The star-studded gathering was attended by prominent figures such as Tayo FaniranOmowunmi DadaSola Sobowale, Charles Okafor, and the film’s creator, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, all of whom play pivotal roles in the cast. Adding to the glamour, Eniola Badmus stood out in a vibrant pink outfit, while Mercy Eke exuded elegance in a fiery embellished red ensemble. The night’s red carpet host, Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’Adeaga-Ilori, brought her unique flair to the event, captivating everyone with a stunning turquoise look.

See all the standout looks from the event below.

Mercy Aigbe Adeoti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’Adeaga-Ilori

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Yvonne Godswill

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Influencer Abike 🥂 (@papaya_ex)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taiwo Adeyemi (@officialtaiwoadeyemi)

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju

Eniola Badmus

Queen Mercy Atang

Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo

Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo

Alesh Ola Sanni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alesh Ola Sanni (@iam_alesh)

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBS (@nkechiblessingsunday)

