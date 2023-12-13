Style
The “Ada Omo Daddy” Premiere Was a Dazzling Showcase of Cultural Elegance — See All The Gorgeous Looks
All the stars dressed to the nine last night for the premiere of Ada Omo Daddy, a film by Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and producer Mercy Aigbe Adeoti that aims to unify the Igbo and Yoruba cultures.
The premiere, themed ‘Cultural Wedding Guest Extravaganza,’ witnessed an array of stunning cultural looks from the stars. Each celebrity brought their unique touch to the red carpet, showcasing the most extravagant and stylish interpretations of traditional attire.
The star-studded gathering was attended by prominent figures such as Tayo Faniran, Omowunmi Dada, Sola Sobowale, Charles Okafor, and the film’s creator, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, all of whom play pivotal roles in the cast. Adding to the glamour, Eniola Badmus stood out in a vibrant pink outfit, while Mercy Eke exuded elegance in a fiery embellished red ensemble. The night’s red carpet host, Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’Adeaga-Ilori, brought her unique flair to the event, captivating everyone with a stunning turquoise look.
See all the standout looks from the event below.
Mercy Aigbe Adeoti
Omowunmi Dada
Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’Adeaga-Ilori
Yvonne Godswill
Mercy Eke
Papaya Ex
Taiwo Adeyemi
Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju
Eniola Badmus
Queen Mercy Atang
Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo
Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo
Alesh Ola Sanni
Nkechi Blessing Sunday
