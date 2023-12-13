The “Ada Omo Daddy” Premiere Was a Dazzling Showcase of Cultural Elegance — See All The Gorgeous Looks

All the stars dressed to the nine last night for the premiere of Ada Omo Daddy, a film by Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and producer Mercy Aigbe Adeoti that aims to unify the Igbo and Yoruba cultures.

The premiere, themed ‘Cultural Wedding Guest Extravaganza,’ witnessed an array of stunning cultural looks from the stars. Each celebrity brought their unique touch to the red carpet, showcasing the most extravagant and stylish interpretations of traditional attire.

The star-studded gathering was attended by prominent figures such as Tayo Faniran, Omowunmi Dada, Sola Sobowale, Charles Okafor, and the film’s creator, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, all of whom play pivotal roles in the cast. Adding to the glamour, Eniola Badmus stood out in a vibrant pink outfit, while Mercy Eke exuded elegance in a fiery embellished red ensemble. The night’s red carpet host, Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’Adeaga-Ilori, brought her unique flair to the event, captivating everyone with a stunning turquoise look.

See all the standout looks from the event below.

Mercy Aigbe Adeoti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Omowunmi Dada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’Adeaga-Ilori

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Yvonne Godswill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙔𝙫𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙙𝙨𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 (@yvonne.godswill)

Mercy Eke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Papaya Ex

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Influencer Abike 🥂 (@papaya_ex)

Taiwo Adeyemi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taiwo Adeyemi (@officialtaiwoadeyemi)

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju

View this post on Instagram A post shared by okuneye idris Olanrewaju (@bobrisky222)

Eniola Badmus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ENIOLABADMUS 🇳🇬 (@eniola_badmus)

Queen Mercy Atang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Mercy Atang👸🏻 (@queenmercyatang)

Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANJY LUMINEE COUTURE LTD🏆🌏 (@ceolumineeofficial)

Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo… (@officialomoborty)

Alesh Ola Sanni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alesh Ola Sanni (@iam_alesh)

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBS (@nkechiblessingsunday)

