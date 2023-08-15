Connect with us

Everything Look Worth Seeing at The Pre-EMY Africa Awards' Event

No One Does Chic Travel Style Quite Like Oyin Edogi

26-year-old Natasha Joubert Is The New Miss South Africa

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun's Fashion Moments Will Add That OOMPH to Your Style This Week!

 Temi Otedola Was A Proper Lagos Babe At Her Latest Outing

These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention

Bonang Matheba Rocks The Best Of African Fashion As 3rd Time Miss SA Finale Host

See How Stars Shone Flamboyantly & Glamorously At Netflix Nigeria's Lights, Camera...Naija

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Dapper In Trad For The Sunday Night Eviction Show

Are You Ready For A New Miss South Africa? Here's What We Know About The Upcoming Finale

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The 8th Annual EMY Africa Awards in Ghana is drawing near, and in excitement for this magnificent occasion, EMY Africa hosted a weekend-exclusive soiree in Lagos, Nigeria. This splendid event took place at the esteemed Mercedes Benz showroom, adding a touch of glamour to the affair.

The distinguished platform, established by Mr Kojo Soboh, is entirely devoted to commemorating exceptional African men and personalities. This recognition is for their outstanding achievements, substantial contributions, and profound influence in driving constructive change across Africa and beyond. Notably, this tribute also extends to extraordinary women who are challenging established norms, with complementary awards that honour their remarkable pursuits.

With the theme “Stylish Billionaire,” attendees unequivocally embraced the essence of opulence, ensuring their fashion choices exuded a billion-dollar flair.

 

Credits

Photography: @twinsdntbeg @swagofafricanews

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

