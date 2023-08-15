No One Does Chic Travel Style Quite Like Oyin Edogi

Connect with us

Undoubtedly, this season has prompted a mass exodus of travellers, each with their suitcases in tow, embarking on flights to numerous destinations. Scrolling through social media confirms a recurrent theme: Tuscany, Venice, Paris, Marrakech, and Barcelona dominate the picturesque backdrops. Summer’s arrival has ignited a global surge in tourism, transforming iconic landmarks into hubs of unprecedented activity, with some visitors embracing this trend with a dash of grandeur.

 

Illustrating this perfectly, Digital Creator Oyin Edogi is sweeping through Marrakech, Morocco, leaving an indelible mark with her consistently chic ensembles that seamlessly align with the style star’s meticulously crafted itinerary.

From a gorgeous sheer black ensemble to a vibrant kaftan piece, here are the undeniably tasteful fashion moments served by the fashion entrepreneur on her Morocco summer vacation so far.

We Adore a Sheer Moment

 

An Andrea Iyamah Set? Sign Us Up!

 

Oyin Proves She’s a Certified Style Star with a Striking Appearance in this Kaftan

 

This “Mawuli” KAI Set Deserves Your Attention!

 

It’s the Crisscross Waist Details for Us!

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

