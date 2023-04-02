Let Oyin Edogi Inspire You To Take A Trip To Tulum For That Much Needed Vacation

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Brand curator & travel entrepreneur – Oyinbrakame Edogi, fondly called Oyin Edogi took a coveted trip to the beautiful Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico. For Oyin, Tulum was love at first sight. She said:

It’s a serene place where every day can be a new experience. Whether you are a tropical lover, seeking a romantic getaway, or solo travelling, Tulum offers something for every type of traveller.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

Tulum is renowned for its stunning natural beauty. Found all along its coastline, where azure blue Caribbean seas gently lap up amazing white sand beaches is an expanding catalogue of boutique hotels, which remain quaint and promote eco-friendliness. Tulum also has lush jungles, Mayan ruins, cenotes (caves or sinkholes filled with crystal-clear waters), gorgeous lagoons and upscale nightlife.

Oyin shared her curated experiences on her Instagram page @sweetlikeoyin and blog – sweetlikeoyin.com, keep scrolling to explore Tulum with Oyin and check out her style choices for this vacation:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

