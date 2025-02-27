Interesting Facts About Seychelles to Know Before Planning Your Trip

Clear blue skies. Waters so deep and rich in colour they look unreal. White sand beaches that stretch for miles. Massive granite boulders shaped by time. Lush greenery rolling into the horizon. If you’re looking for a getaway where nature shows off, Seychelles is it.

Thinking about your next trip? Whether it’s a romantic escape, a group adventure, or a solo reset, Seychelles should be on your list. And here’s the best part: Seychelles is of the African countries that have opened their borders for visa-free travel, so no paperwork stress—just book and go.

Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands floating in the Indian Ocean, off the East African coast. It’s home to rare wildlife, coral reefs, and nature reserves. On Mahé, the largest island, you’ll find Victoria, the capital, and Morne Seychellois National Park, where mountain rainforests meet stunning beaches like Beau Vallon and Anse Takamaka.

If you go, here’s where to visit:

Victoria – The smallest capital in the world, easy to explore on foot.

Beau Vallon – A lively beach with clear waters, perfect for swimming.

Praslin – Think dreamy beaches and Vallée de Mai, home to the iconic coco de mer palm.

La Digue – The postcard-perfect island with Anse Source d’Argent, one of the most photographed beaches in the world.

Private Islands – If you want full-on luxury, this is where you go.

But Seychelles is more than its beaches. The islands have history, legends, and secrets. Pirates once hid treasure here, and some believe the famous pirate Olivier Levasseur left behind a fortune that has never been found. On Bird Island, you’ll meet Esmeralda, the world’s heaviest wild tortoise. On Moyenne Island, there are stories of ghosts guarding buried riches.

If you eat breadfruit while you’re there, legend says you’ll return someday. But we thaink that after one visit, you won’t need a myth to bring you back.