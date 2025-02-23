Welcome to Your Zanzibar Escape with BellaNaija at the Trace Summit & Awards 2025



Hey BNers,

Onyinye here! Welcome aboard and buckle up as I will be bringing you along with me to the breathtaking shores of Zanzibar for the Johnnie Walker and Trace Awards 2025.

I’m buzzing with excitement to experience this incredible event firsthand and I’ll be sharing every moment with you.

We will be kicking things off with a dynamic two-day summit, themed “Breaking the Global Barrier – How to Make More African Artists Global Stars” on February 24th and 25th, 2025.

Get ready to be a part of the powerful conversations and groundbreaking ideas that will shape the future of African music.

Then, prepare for the grand spectacle: The Trace Awards! Taking place on February 26th, 2025.

I’ll be right there, capturing the dazzling performances and celebrating the phenomenal talent that makes African music so vibrant. Expect glimpses, and a front-row seat to all the magic.

Stay connected to @bellanaija for direct updates and join the conversation using the hashtags #JWTraceAwards #TraceAwards2025 #KeepWalkingAfrica #BNTravel.

Now, get ready for an exciting adventure.