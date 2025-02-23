Connect with us

Living TRAVEL

Welcome to Your Zanzibar Escape with BellaNaija at the Trace Summit & Awards 2025

Living Music Scoop Style

Moses Bliss Rings in 30 in Grand Style with a Regal Red & Gold Agbada

Inspired Living News

Who Are The People On Your 10 Naira Note?

Inspired Living Scoop

Here’s Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Essay "The Story of My First Love" Is a Must-Read

BN TV Inspired Living

Watch Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Talk to Amanda Dara About Career, Family & Purpose

Events Living Scoop Style

See How Osas Ighodaro and Linda Mtoba Served Courtside Style at the NBA All-Star Weekend

Living News Sports

Kenya's Edwin Kibet & Ethiopia's Guta Meseret Hirpa Finish First at the 2025 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Inspired Living Style

Kaliné Joins Lady Biba’s LadyBoss Campaign to Honour “Mothers & Makers”

Living Relationships Scoop

Friendship in the Hustle Era: How to Stay Connected Despite Busy Schedules

Living Promotions

Love in the City—A Unique Valentine’s Experience at The Library Lagos

Living

Welcome to Your Zanzibar Escape with BellaNaija at the Trace Summit & Awards 2025

Get ready to be a part of the powerful conversations, groundbreaking ideas and prepare for the grand spectacle

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Hey BNers,

Onyinye here! Welcome aboard and buckle up as I will be bringing you along with me to the breathtaking shores of Zanzibar for the Johnnie Walker and Trace Awards 2025.

I’m buzzing with excitement to experience this incredible event firsthand and I’ll be sharing every moment with you.

We will be kicking things off with a dynamic two-day summit, themed “Breaking the Global Barrier – How to Make More African Artists Global Stars” on February 24th and 25th, 2025.

Get ready to be a part of the powerful conversations and groundbreaking ideas that will shape the future of African music.

Then, prepare for the grand spectacle: The Trace Awards! Taking place on February 26th, 2025.

I’ll be right there, capturing the dazzling performances and celebrating the phenomenal talent that makes African music so vibrant. Expect glimpses, and a front-row seat to all the magic.

Stay connected to @bellanaija for direct updates and join the conversation using the hashtags #JWTraceAwards #TraceAwards2025 #KeepWalkingAfrica #BNTravel.

Now, get ready for an exciting adventure.

Related Topics:
css.php