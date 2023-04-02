Connect with us

Jennie Jenkins Takes A Pre-Birthday Trip To Barbados, Check Out Her Style Choices

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Born Chioma Jennifer Achumba to Nigerian parents from the Igbo tribe, fashion, beauty & lifestyle content creator – Jennie Jenkins rechristened herself in style. But naming isn’t the only thing Jennie is great at, she also excels at putting together impressive looks.

For her birthday celebration this year, go-getter Jennie Jenkins got a surprise pre-birthday trip to Barbados. Keep scrolling for sneak peeks of this Naija babe on a Bajan Island, hit the ▶ buttons to watch and check out her lovely style choices:

