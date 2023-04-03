Check Out This Girl Boss’ Guide To Daily Power Dressing On Lucia Musau’s Week In Style

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Kenyan communications consultant and seasoned entrepreneur – Lucia Musau. This style star is a Boss who knows how to leverage the power of fashion to her advantage. Lucia is the CEO of African Elite Group – a leading boutique PR firm based in Nairobi, Kenya.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

Start the week with nudes and neutrals. A pair of white pants will stand you out

Tuesday

Rock an all-black outfit featuring a cropped top on a pair of palazzo pants with black stiletto sandals

Wednesday

Consider a micro-length skirt-suit in a bold colour like pink

Thursday

Layer an off-white long coat with a cowl neck dress, bodycon black top and black pantyhose

Friday

Pair a ball-sleeved white top with dark green knickers for a weekend excursion

Enjoy the breezy evening with your favourite bikini, hat and kimono on a sandy beach

Saturday

Pair an edgy hairstyle with a colourful print top, jewellery, knickers and stiletto heels

Sunday

Slay a black mermaid dress with a unique updo and soft glam

