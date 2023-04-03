Connect with us

Check Out This Girl Boss' Guide To Daily Power Dressing On Lucia Musau's Week In Style

Jennie Jenkins Takes A Pre-Birthday Trip To Barbados, Check Out Her Style Choices

Let Oyin Edogi Inspire You To Take A Trip To Tulum For That Much Needed Vacation

Check Out This Sunday #OOTD Inspo From The Uber-Stylish Eni Popoola

We Can’t Get Over MAJOR Style Moments While Hosting Martell's Blue Swift Launch in SA

Why Joselyn Dumas, Naa Ashorkor & Nana Ama McBrown Slayed Kelvin Vincent's Women On The March II

Double Trouble: Adut & Bior Akech Cover Vogue Australia's April 2023 Issue

Denim Is Reigning Supreme In Spring – See The Top Looks On #BellaStylista: Issue 230

#WorkWearLooks: How to Look Très Chic to the Office | Issue 165

With Over $1 Million In The Bag From 2022, Kenyan Influencer - Achieng Agutu - Takes Dubai

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Kenyan communications consultant and seasoned entrepreneur – Lucia Musau. This style star is a Boss who knows how to leverage the power of fashion to her advantage. Lucia is the CEO of African Elite Group – a leading boutique PR firm based in Nairobi, Kenya.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

Start the week with nudes and neutrals. A pair of white pants will stand you out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

Tuesday

Rock an all-black outfit featuring a cropped top on a pair of palazzo pants with black stiletto sandals 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

Wednesday

Consider a micro-length skirt-suit in a bold colour like pink

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

Thursday

Layer an off-white long coat with a cowl neck dress, bodycon black top and black pantyhose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

Friday

Pair a ball-sleeved white top with dark green knickers for a weekend excursion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

Enjoy the breezy evening with your favourite bikini, hat and kimono on a sandy beach

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

Saturday

Pair an edgy hairstyle with a colourful print top, jewellery, knickers and stiletto heels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

Sunday

Slay a black mermaid dress with a unique updo and soft glam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

