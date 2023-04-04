BN Style Your Curves: Self-Love & Staying Elegant With Lindelwe (Lala) Neriah Tshabalala

South African model cum fashionpreneur – Lindelwe (Lala) Neriah Tshabalala – is your go-to girl for curvy fashion inspiration.

With her signature buzz cut and flawless fair skin, she rocks her curves in an urban chic style, making anything she puts on look good. This style star pushes the limits on the narrow ideas of what a curvy woman can wear, showing how to look elegant in virtually any outfit.

Lala, as she is fondly called, is the founder of the custom clothing brand – NERIAH. As a recognised body positivity activist, she passionately inspires women to fall in love with their own and to not be embarrassed by society’s unrealistic expectations.

She says self-love is a decision one has to make… and coming to terms with the fact that “the only opinion about yourself which matters is your own” is the most freeing thing ever.

For this BN Style Your Curves feature, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from her Instagram page for you. Keep scrolling to explore:

Credit: @theemisslala

