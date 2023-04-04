Connect with us

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Self-Love & Staying Elegant With Lindelwe (Lala) Neriah Tshabalala

Style

Check Out This Boss' Guide To Daily Power Dressing On Lucia Musau's Week In Style

Style

Let Oyin Edogi Inspire You To Take A Trip To Tulum For That Much Needed Vacation

Style

Check Out This Sunday #OOTD Inspo From The Uber-Stylish Eni Popoola

Style

We Can’t Get Over MAJOR Style Moments While Hosting Martell's Blue Swift Launch in SA

Style

Why Joselyn Dumas, Naa Ashorkor & Nana Ama McBrown Slayed Kelvin Vincent's Women On The March II

Style

Double Trouble: Adut & Bior Akech Cover Vogue Australia's April 2023 Issue

Style

Denim Is Reigning Supreme In Spring – See The Top Looks On #BellaStylista: Issue 230

Style

#WorkWearLooks: How to Look Très Chic to the Office | Issue 165

Style

With Over $1 Million In The Bag From 2022, Kenyan Influencer - Achieng Agutu - Takes Dubai

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Self-Love & Staying Elegant With Lindelwe (Lala) Neriah Tshabalala

Published

18 mins ago

 on

South African model cum fashionpreneur – Lindelwe (Lala) Neriah Tshabalala – is your go-to girl for curvy fashion inspiration.

With her signature buzz cut and flawless fair skin, she rocks her curves in an urban chic style, making anything she puts on look good. This style star pushes the limits on the narrow ideas of what a curvy woman can wear, showing how to look elegant in virtually any outfit.

Lala, as she is fondly called, is the founder of the custom clothing brand – NERIAH. As a recognised body positivity activist, she passionately inspires women to fall in love with their own and to not be embarrassed by society’s unrealistic expectations.

She says self-love is a decision one has to make… and coming to terms with the fact that “the only opinion about yourself which matters is your own” is the most freeing thing ever.

For this BN Style Your Curves feature, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from her Instagram page for you. Keep scrolling to explore:

Credit: @theemisslala

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Help Manna For Life Foundation Feed Underserved Communities Via Donate NG

Elohor Oderowho: Be Intentional About Your Mental Health

Acumen Academy: Riding the WAVE Towards Ending Youth Unemployment in Nigeria

Ifeoma Uddoh: How Women Entrepreneurs Can Navigate Uncertain Times with a Financial Plan

Everything Don Cost, God Abeg!
css.php