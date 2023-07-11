BN Style Your Curves: Ndeye Peinda Is All The Inspiration You Need To Look Your Best

Connect with us

Senegalese-American beauty, fashion and lifestyle digital content creator Ndeye Peinda is one curvy BellaStylista we can’t get enough of. She steps out with unmissable confidence rocking whatever she likes with style.

Her style is very versatile featuring bodycon, jeans, loose fits and a wide range of other clothing options. Ndeye also shares valuable styling tips with her audience across platforms. This style star will inspire you to embrace your curves and look your best every day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

For this BN Style Your Curves feature, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from her Instagram page for you. Keep scrolling to explore:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndeye (@ndeye.peinda)

Credit: @ndeye.peinda

