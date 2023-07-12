Connect with us

Style

See This Week’s Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 178

Style

Let’s Talk About this Tiwa Savage Showstopping Performance Look in Saudi Arabia

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Ndeye Peinda Is All The Inspiration You Need To Look Your Best

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae Was Pretty in Pink at the Barbie World Premiere in L.A.

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu Steals the Spotlight at Dior's Haute Couture FW23 Show

BN TV Style

Watch Kelechi Amadi-Obi Teach How To Achieve Visual Impact With A Photoshoot On BNTV

Style

Ready To Up Your Fashion Game This Week? Roseline 'Liquorose' Afije Has You Covered!

Style

Summer-Worthy Casuals Are All The Rave This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 244

Style

Here's How Adut Akech Bior Took Over Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture Runway In Paris

Promotions Style

TECNOxVOGUE: Aria Shahrokhshahi Puts the Tecno Camon 20 Series to the Test

Style

See This Week’s Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 178

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cherifa Akili (@cherifaakili)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amina Momoh (@majester4)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Violet Ezedimora (@violetezedimora)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessieca Alford (@themakingsofjmarie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joanne Nneka Anyansi (@nikkiandtees)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sintle. (@sintle_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill to Perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York | September 3rd

We Do Not Know What Makes Us Become

How the ReportHer Awards is Boosting Women’s Representation in Media

Queenette Enilama: How Parents Can Help Foster Sibling Bond

Mike Hunder: Are You Thinking of a Career in Paid Employment or Entrepreneurship?
css.php