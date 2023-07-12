Let’s Talk About this Tiwa Savage Showstopping Performance Look in Saudi Arabia

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress Tiwa Savage recently graced the stage in Saudi Arabia, leaving music lovers enthralled with her sensational performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

Not only is Tiwa celebrated for her incredible vocal prowess, but she also possesses an exquisite sense of fashion, often dazzling fans with her impeccable style choices and penchant for high-end couture.

 Tiwa made a striking fashion statement by opting for an all-black look. The star donned a black Re-Nylon jumpsuit by Prada to complement the piece. She paired it with a sheer black top, adding a touch of allure to her ensemble. Additionally, she wore a remarkable latex Wonder Cup bodysuit by Astuko Kudo and black Christian Louboutin boots that tied the look together.

To complement her ensemble, Tiwa adorned herself with exquisite accessories. She showcased her diamond-encrusted nameplate, along with an assortment of dazzling diamond rings and a stylish wristwatch, adding a touch of glamour and elegance to her overall look. 

 

Credits

 Top: @atsukokudolatex

Jumpsuit: @prada

Shoes: @louboutinworld

Styling: @shapedservices

Hair: @chrissybales

Photography: @amzyobr

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

