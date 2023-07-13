BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Shines in a Sparkly LBD at ESPYs 2023

Tiffany Haddish stole the spotlight as she graced the red carpet at the 2023 ESPYs in Los Angeles. The actress exuded elegance in a captivating little black dress. With its asymmetrical hem and bold shoulders, the dress showcased a perfect blend of contemporary style and a nod to ’80s fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayman + Micah (@waymanandmicah)

This form-fitting piece featured long sleeves and a touch of glamour with a sparkling silver lining, adding a subtle peekaboo effect as Haddish confidently walked the carpet. What made the dress truly remarkable was its unique hemline. With shorter sides and a longer middle, it showcased a captivating asymmetry, setting it apart from every attendee at the event. We can’t fail to mention the black strappy beaded sandal heels that tied the look together.

Completing her ensemble, Tiffany adorned herself with an array of wavy diamond-encrusted jewellery, gracing her ears and fingers with sparkles.

As for hair, Haddish opted for short bleach-blond tresses styled in finger waves, while her makeup consisted of a sparkly smokey eye and a nude lip. This choice added a playful and chic element to her appearance, perfectly complementing her red-carpet ensemble.

Credits

Dress: @alexandrevauthier

Shoes: @casadeiofficial

Jewellery: @worldofreza

Hair: @hair4kicks

MUA: @makeupbyhendra

Photography: @mr_dadams