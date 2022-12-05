BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish was Bold in Blue at the “Emancipation” Premiere

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Comedian and Actress Tiffany Haddish recently stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, Emancipation in Los Angeles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

The Emmy Award-winning comedian donned a blue dress designed by MM6 Maison Margiela. The outfit featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top layered over a bustier and fringe midi skirt. The piece also had a turtleneck and long-fitted sleeves.

To let her outfit do the talking, Tiffany accessorized with diamond cuffs earrings. For glam, she opted for soft makeup and glossy neutral lips that paired perfectly with her signature blond finger waves.

Completing the look, Tiffany added a few inches with blue crystal stiletto mules designed with elongated, pointed triangular toes.

 

Styling: @waymanandmicah
Hair: @hair4kicks
Makeup: @makeupbyhendra
Photographer: @mr_dadams
Dress: @mm6maisonmargiela
Shoes: @paristexas_it

