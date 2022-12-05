Connect with us

Style

A Very Chic Week in Style Courtesy Jariatu Danita – You’re Welcome

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish was Bold in Blue at the “Emancipation” Premiere

Promotions Style

Bland2Glam unveils New Jewellery Collection with a Sizzling video of Opeyemi Famakin & Uzo O. Osimkpa

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Wunmi Bello Radiated Glamour at the MOBO Awards 2022

Style

7 Stylish Off-Duty Weekend Looks, Courtesy Our Favourite Fashion Girls

Style

Toke Makinwa Shows Us The Chicest Way to Style Denim on Denim

Style

It’s All About Prints This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 216

Style

See This Week’s Extra Crisp Workwear Looks: Issue 152

Style

See the 8 Times Cynthia Gwebu Proved She is That Curvy #BellaStylista to Take Style Notes From

Style

Let's Talk About Sandrah Tubobereni's Stunning Look to Fidelis & Rita Anosike's White Wedding

Style

A Very Chic Week in Style Courtesy Jariatu Danita – You’re Welcome

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are here again with the best tips to help you put your stylish foot forward, and at BellaNaija Style, nothing makes us happier than giving you everything you need to stay fashionable throughout the week.

One fashionista who constantly gives us daily #ootd inspo is Jariatu Danita, who always looks insanely chic in simple staples and bright colour combos without ever going overboard.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from her curated Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday 

If you’re feeling the Monday blues, an all-black oversized button-down and pants are the best option. Pair with vibrant heels and accessories for a chic look that will have you looking great during all your meetings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

Tuesday  

To cure your post-Monday blues, opt for a vibrant suit and overcoat. Pair it with a neutral accessory of your choice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

Wednesday 

As we all know, #BellaStylistas add a touch of pink to their stylish looks on Wednesdays.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

Thursday 

 We are always here for a sleek look that can easily take you from work to an evening hangout.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

Friday

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

Saturday

This jumpsuit is definitely perfect for a Saturday night out with friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

Sunday  

Brunch? Check! Dinner Date? Check! The LBD cannot be more versatile and stunning. Peep the platform heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Dear Men, Take Your Communication Skills Beyond “Send me your photo” & “Come to my house”

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Invest in Properties Close to the Airport

Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way
css.php