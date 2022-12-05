A Very Chic Week in Style Courtesy Jariatu Danita – You’re Welcome

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are here again with the best tips to help you put your stylish foot forward, and at BellaNaija Style, nothing makes us happier than giving you everything you need to stay fashionable throughout the week.

One fashionista who constantly gives us daily #ootd inspo is Jariatu Danita, who always looks insanely chic in simple staples and bright colour combos without ever going overboard.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from her curated Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

If you’re feeling the Monday blues, an all-black oversized button-down and pants are the best option. Pair with vibrant heels and accessories for a chic look that will have you looking great during all your meetings.

Tuesday

To cure your post-Monday blues, opt for a vibrant suit and overcoat. Pair it with a neutral accessory of your choice.

Wednesday

As we all know, #BellaStylistas add a touch of pink to their stylish looks on Wednesdays.

Thursday

We are always here for a sleek look that can easily take you from work to an evening hangout.

Friday

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday

Saturday

This jumpsuit is definitely perfect for a Saturday night out with friends.

Sunday

Brunch? Check! Dinner Date? Check! The LBD cannot be more versatile and stunning. Peep the platform heels.