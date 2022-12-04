Bland2Glam unveils New Jewellery Collection with a Sizzling video of Opeyemi Famakin & Uzo O. Osimkpa

Opeyemi Famakin and Uzor Osimkpa deliver a fun take on ‘love and romance’ to unveil the new jewellery collection from Bland2Glam which comes Just in time for the holidays.

Since its inception in 2012, Bland2Glam has designed and retailed classic fashion jewellery for women but its 2019 expansion into Men’s fashion has since allowed the brand to extend its ‘bold and enduring’ aesthetic to the wardrobes of Nigerian men.

For the new collection, the Creative Director of Bland2Glam, Seyi Banigbe, expands on the decision to create a series of male Bracelet designs saying

“The idea for the collection was to bring forth Bracelet designs for men that women would adore and having Opeyemi as the face of this holiday collection campaign was rather strategic as we’ve had leading men like Daniel Etim-Effiong and Akah Nnani as faces of our previous campaigns. At BlandGlam, we love to celebrate people who work hard at their craft yet stay fashionable hence featuring the talented actress, Uzo Simkpa, alongside Opeyemi was indeed a natural choice. Uzo has adorned Bland2Glam pieces for quite a while throughout her career and we were ecstatic at the opportunity to work with her on this campaign. ”

The plot of Bland2Glam’s holiday campaign affirms the brand’s ethos that gifting is indeed an art and a love language to life.

The campaign video tells a story of love being explored across cultures yet highlighting the relevance of well-crafted jewellery in the pursuit of affection.

The new collection from Bland2Glam brings to life a pleasurable symphony of colours, texture, glamour and style, all intricately woven into the bead and leather Bracelets which are now available on their website and in Bland2Glam retail spots at Ikeja City Mall, Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja and Lennox Mall, Lekki.

Enjoy the clip from Bland2Glam!

Watch the video here



