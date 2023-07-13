If you’d like to be featured in upcoming issues, tag us with #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected]!
Style
It’s Officially Barbie Season & We’ve Got The Best Looks On #BellaStylista: Issue 245
Hi, BellaStylistas!
#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.
View this post on Instagram
Pink was worn by the crème de la crème of ancient times as a symbol of social status. It has been historically proven to be one of the most emotionally evocative and controversial colours. Though it symbolizes youthfulness and romance, it is also related to power, creativity, and individuality.
In exciting anticipation of the upcoming Barbie movie release, we are taking a mental trip into the perfect world of Barbie Land. The Barbie movie is set to premiere in Nigeria next Thursday — 20th July 2023 — at Filmhouse Cinemas. Barbie loves pink and so do we. You too should consider rocking pink when you aim to entice, surprise or enthral.
Keep scrolling to check out some of our favourite barbie pink-themed looks this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to get featured in upcoming editions.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
That wraps it up for Issue 245!