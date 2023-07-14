London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

Connect with us

16 mins ago

Circle this date on your calendar: Saturday, August 5th, 2023, as Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa presents their 4th edition called ‘The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit.’

Plus size Fashion Fest Africa is a global movement which celebrates African womanhood and promotes body positivity whilst inspiring women to thrive physically and mentally. The festival which takes place annually in Uganda’s capital city, Kampala has cemented itself as the ultimate women empowerment event in Uganda and on the African continent.

The aim of The Womanhood Xperience in London 2023 is;

  • Firstly to honour and celebrate the beauty, strength, diversity and achievements of African womanhood.
  • Secondly, it serves as a platform for Black and African women in the UK diaspora to connect, network, and build strong relationships.

We aim to foster a sense of sisterhood, encouraging collaboration and mutual support among attendees. This summit aims to provide valuable insights, practical resources, and networking opportunities for aspiring and established female entrepreneurs. Through interactive and engaging discussions, mentorship sessions, and keynote speakers and expert panels, they aim to equip women with the skills and knowledge that enhance their lives with our topics of conversation which will include: body positivity, wellness, etiquette, fashion, business, motherhood, entrepreneurship and career– Doreen Namutebi, Founder, Plus size Fashion Fest Africa

The festival theme this 2023 is: The Womanhood Xperience

The Womanhood Xperience Speakers: 

  • Woman of Elegance: Etiquette, Refinement & Femininity
  • Veryl Designs: Fashion Industry-Fashion, Design & Manufacturing
  • Lorraine Wright-Boateng: Career, Business & Dream Chasing
  • Vivify Therapy: Wellness & Therapy
  • Tinuke Bernard: Motherhood, Parenting & Content Creation
  • Tillyah Canoville: Travel & Blogging
  • Doreen Namutebi: Entrepreneurship, SMEs & Digital Marketing

Event Partners

  • Bella Naija
  • Black British Bloggers
  • Plus Woman Digital

Register here for your ticket.

BellaNaija is a media partner for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit.

