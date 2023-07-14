Connect with us

Henkel Nigeria Renews Ambassadorship Deal with Funke Akindele for WAW Detergent

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

Henkel hosts Nigerian Idol Finalists to an Epic WAW Party in Lagos

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill to Perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York | September 3rd

How the ReportHer Awards is Boosting Women's Representation in Media

The Macallan gathers Intimate Group Of Tastemakers For Exquisite Event In Ghana

Your Fave Content Creators Showed Up in Radiant Looks for Trendupp Awards 2023 | Photos

How Entertainment Stars Showed Up for Prime Video’s "LOL: Last One Laughing Naija" Lagos Premiere

Mr Macaroni, Phyna, Sheggz, Layi Wasabi, Aproko Doctor bag 2023 Trendupp Awards | See Full List of Winners

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Henkel Nigeria, the manufacturer of WAW and Nittol detergents, has recently announced the renewal of their ambassadorship endorsement deal with Funke Akindele, who will continue to serve as the WAW detergent ambassador.

This renewed partnership aims to further promote the brand’s distinctive and innovative features, while emphasizing its mantra of “Washes A Lot, Saves A Lot.”

The unveiling event occurred at the Henkel Nigeria Office in Lagos, where Ivie Akalu, Head of Marketing at Henkel Nigeria, expressed enthusiasm for the endorsement renewal.

She highlighted the mutually beneficial nature of the partnership between the brand and the well-known Nigerian actress.

Since 2019, Funke Akindele has successfully portrayed a personality that generates excitement around WAW detergent, fostering trust and credibility among our esteemed consumers.

Akalu particularly highlighted Akindele’s effectiveness in sharing her personal brand experiences with the product on social media stating that

Funke’s creativity and innovative approach to her craft aligns perfectly with the values and characteristics that the WAW brand embodies in the market.

Additionally, Chidera Akwuba, Transformation and PAG Manager, Henkel Nigeria, emphasized how this renewed endorsement aligns with the company’s sustainability goals.

Funke Akindele is a valuable partner who can significantly contribute to the brand’s pursuit of sustainable business practices through her exemplary leadership in society.

With a focus on creating economic and social impact, the company is committed to strategic partnerships that drive thought leadership, promote business sustainability and drive youth and women empowerment.

These initiatives position Henkel as a brand dedicated to making substantial contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Funke Akindele, the multifaceted Nigerian filmmaker who also doubles as a producer and politician, expressed her confidence in the WAW brand, solidifying her commitment to the partnership. She said

 I am thrilled to continue representing this incredible brand. WAW detergent has consistently delivered exceptional quality and truly lives up to its promise of ‘Washes A Lot, Saves A Lot.’ Throughout our partnership, I have witnessed the enthusiasm it generates among consumers. Sharing my personal experiences with the product on social media and other platforms has allowed me to build trust and credibility with our valued customers.

I believe in the company’s commitment to sustainability and its efforts to contribute to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. I have full confidence in the WAW brand and its ability to meet the diverse needs of consumers. I look forward to continuing this successful partnership and driving greater awareness and engagement for WAW detergent.

Funke Akindele’s renewed endorsement as the brand ambassador of WAW detergent is an exciting new chapter for the brand, and consumers are eager to see what opportunities lie ahead.

Sponsored Content

