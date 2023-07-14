Connect with us

Hadiza Lawal's Exciting Pineapple Mule Mocktail recipe

Henkel Nigeria Renews Ambassadorship Deal with Funke Akindele for WAW Detergent

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

Henkel hosts Nigerian Idol Finalists to an Epic WAW Party in Lagos

United Capital Launches #ThisGirlInvests Campaign to Empower Women's Financial Independence in Nigeria

The Macallan gathers Intimate Group Of Tastemakers For Exquisite Event In Ghana

TomTom's Breathe Academy is taking Music Business to a New Level | Get all the Details from the launch

Music Lovers, TomTom Has Something for You

Hadiza Lawal has a Frozen Tropical Cocktail Recipe to Relish | Get all the details

Jollof Lovers Get Ready: Knorr Jollof Fest Returns This July

by Woven Blends
40 mins ago

Hey Guys,

TGIF right? Hope you’ve been enjoying our recipes. It’s the last one for this series and I’ve absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. Now for today, I bring you a delightful mix that combines the tropical sweetness of Chivita 100% Pineapple Juice, the zing of ginger beer, and a burst of freshness from mint and lemon.

I call it Pineapple Mule Mocktail – a perfect blend of flavours that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Let’s dive right in!

Here’s all you’ll need.

Ingredients

  • Fresh mint leaves (for a refreshing touch)
  • Lemon (to add a tangy twist)
  • Chivita 100% Pineapple Juice (for that tropical sweetness)
  • Ginger beer (to provide a spicy kick)
  • Ginger syrup (homemade by combining water, sugar, and ginger purée)

Now, let’s shake things up.

  • Begin by combining water, sugar, and ginger purée in a pot. Bring the mixture to a boil while stirring, and continue until it thickens. Set it aside and allow it to cool. This will be your homemade ginger syrup, adding a delightful spiciness to the mocktail.
  • Grab a shaker and add in the ginger syrup, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and a generous serving of Chivita 100% Pineapple Juice. Shake it up, allowing the flavours to blend together and create a harmonious taste sensation.
  • Pour the mixture over ice into a glass, watching as the vibrant colours dance and meld together. The refreshing pineapple and zesty lemon will instantly transport you to a tropical paradise.
  • Top off your Pineapple Mule Mocktail with a splash of ginger beer, adding a fizzy and spicy element that complements the other flavours perfectly.
  • To garnish, take a few fresh mint leaves and gently muddle them to release their aromatic oils. Add them to the mocktail, allowing their fragrance to infuse the drink with a refreshing burst of minty goodness.

Enjoy this Youtube video for a step-by-step guide on preparing the Pineapple Mule Mocktail

Don’t forget to recreate this recipe for a month’s worth of your favourite Chivita product.

Here’s all you need to do:

  • Recreate this recipe in a short 15secs video and upload it to Instagram as a collaboration post with @ChivitaJuices 
  • Make sure you include the hashtag #ChivitaStyleNSips in your caption.
  • Be sure you tell your friends and family to like your video and comment with their favourite Chivita juice.
  • Be one of the top 5 engaged videos this week. 

Remember, you and everyone who likes your video should be a follower of @ChivitaJuices

Shake your shakers and enjoy Pineapple Mule Mocktail.

Can’t wait to see all your exciting videos!

