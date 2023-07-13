Henkel hosts Nigerian Idol Finalists to an Epic WAW Party in Lagos

Henkel, a German multinational with industrial and consumer businesses, maker’s of WAW and Nittol detergent brands, as part of its commitment to developing and empowering youth and celebrating talents in the country, hosted the top five finalists of the Nigerian Idols season 8 to victory party in Lagos.

The Waw Party took place at a glitzy Shiro Lagos restaurant in the heart of Victoria Island where the brand celebrated the exceptional talents of the top five contestants. It also provided an opportunity for the contestants to unwind and network before the final stage of the competition.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Henkel, Rajat Kapur noted that Henkel is deeply committed to contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and empowering its communities through sponsorship of various initiatives including the Nigerian Idol.

“We will continue to invest in talent development, create sustainable employment opportunities, and drive impactful CSR initiatives. Our aim is to foster long-term growth and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Nigerians, thereby solidifying our position as a multinational company that truly cares about the country and its people”, Kapur added. In Henkel, one of the objectives with any of our sponsorships whether it is Big Brother Naija, Nigerian Idol or MBGN, is to enrich lives and empower young Nigerians; as we believe through these platforms, they would be able to build their careers and get propelled to stardom in the near future’’ he added.

Ivie Akalu, Head of Marketing, Henkel, also emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting young creative talents in the country which engendered the partnership with Nigerian Idol.

According to Akalu, the Waw Party was organized to celebrate the showmanship of the budding talents who, through sheer hard work, discipline, and a sense of dedication, have enrolled themselves among the outstanding talents of the Nigerian music industry.

“We recognize the immense potential of young individuals in driving societal progress, and Nigerian Idol provides an exceptional platform to nurture and showcase such talents. By supporting this renowned talent show, we aim to continue to foster a culture of excellence, provide opportunities for aspiring artists, and contribute to the growth and empowerment of Nigerian youth”, said Akalu.

She further stated: “By aligning with the Nigerian Idol show, we are highlighting our brand’s predilection for excellence and promoting the same, especially among Nigerian youths who aspire to reach for the top. It aligns perfectly with our core values of innovation, growth, and social responsibility. Through this partnership, we always aim to empower and inspire young Nigerians to pursue their dreams.”

The finalists, Ose Daniel, Goodness, Victory, Precious Mac, and Quest, who defeated five other contestants to reach the final stages of the competition, were celebrated amidst high-profile guests present at the event. The budding musicians serenaded the audience at the party with soul-lifting renditions of thrilling songs with their sonorous voices.

Henkel’s WAW collaboration with Nigerian Idol is just one of the brand’s initiatives focused on empowerment and enrichment of the lives of the Nigerian youth.

Chidera Akwuba, Transformation & PAG Manager, Henkel noted that the brand leverages the partnership to directly address the needs of talented youths, enabling them to unlock their potential and contribute to society.

“We are investing in the country’s economic growth by creating employment opportunities, fostering entrepreneurship, and supporting local industries. Our commitment aligns with the country’s ambition for diversification and empowerment, as we actively contribute to sectors such as manufacturing, talent development, and skill acquisition”, Akwuba reiterated.

Henkel also drives other social impact initiatives, including the Researcher’s World Initiative, which aims to spark curiosity, nurture scientific interest, and encourage learning among young children, benefitting over 970 children since its launch in November 2021, and the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) entrepreneurship initiative which focuses on empowering unemployed Nigerian youths and turning them to successful entrepreneurs, with over 250 youths benefactors since its launch in Nigeria.

