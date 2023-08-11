An Answered Prayer! Enjoy Beauty & Victory’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Connect with us

Everything about love is just so soothing and it never ceases to amaze us how it shows up at the right time, creating the most beautiful fairytales.

Beauty and Victory’s sweet love is an answered prayer.  Just when Beauty prayed to God for her perfect man, Victory came into her life and it’s been a blissful ride ever since.  Like two peas in a pod, these lovebirds complement each other in every way and their love burns strong! Now, they are on a forever journey and they are filling our day with so much gorgeousness from their pre-wedding shoot. We are obsessed with how cute they look together and we are absolutely rooting for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Beauty:

There is a lucky man for every woman. I asked God for a perfect man and he sent victory. The one who makes extra effort just to make me smile. The one who never let me fall asleep with tears in my eyes. The one who makes me feel like the luckiest girl on earth, I promise to stand by you and never leave your side.

Credits

Bride@baby_kira01
Photography@raremagic_gallery
Makeup@zantiara_lagos
Hairstylist@fabuloushairdo
Bride’s outfit@kemprechempire
Groom’s outfit: @niahs_homme
Beads and horsetail@leolishartistry

Related Topics:
