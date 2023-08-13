Rhoda and Joseph’s Love Journey Began With at a Concert!

Everything in life has a starting point, love inclusive. For Rhoda and Joseph, their beautiful love journey began with a simple pat on the shoulder while at a concert.

Joseph needed a favour from Rhoda and even though they shared just a brief moment that evening, it was tinged with a promising spark. They exchanged contacts and after several lengthy conversations, they became inseparable. Now what we have are two lovebirds dancing to the rhythm of love! The cheerful smiles and sweet show of love in their pre-wedding photos are just so beautiful to see. You will definitely love every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Rhoda:

At a riveting Joe Mettle concert in 2021, the air resonating with rhythm and spirit, Joseph and I first crossed paths. Among the bustling crowd, I was part of the Protocol team, a tiny yet crucial cog in the mighty wheel of the event, ensuring every minute detail was executed flawlessly. My key role was to disperse the special concert souvenirs that held within them the memory of that magical evening. Cloaked in the twilight hues of that evening, a soft tap on my shoulder broke my diligent concentration. I turned around to find a pair of warm eyes belonging to a man who held an unmistakable air of charisma. He introduced himself as Joseph, a guest at the event, humbly requesting more souvenirs.

The concert was drawing towards its melodious finale, the last notes echoing within the walls. As time seemed to have slipped through our fingers, we decided to exchange numbers so that I could retreat backstage to retrieve more souvenirs. With a reassuring smile, I promised him that he would have his mementoes before the night was over. True to my word, I navigated through the backstage labyrinth, my arms laden with souvenirs as I returned to Joseph. Our exchange was brief, yet it was tinged with a promising spark that neither of us could deny. As dawn broke on the next day, my phone rang, the screen lighting up with Joseph’s name.

His call was a simple gesture of gratitude, an appreciative acknowledgement of the souvenirs. However, it was so much more than that. It was a silent admission of a connection, a shared resonance that seemed to have been woven through our interactions. One call led to another, and what began as a serendipitous encounter at a concert, slowly but surely blossomed into a beautiful relationship. Those brief phone calls turned into lengthy conversations that lasted well into the night. We began to discover more about each other, the shared interests, the differing opinions, all stitched together in the fabric of our growing bond.

Today, we stand together, stronger and more in love than ever, cherishing our journey that had its humble beginnings at a concert. A tap on the shoulder, an exchange of numbers, a simple call of gratitude – a trail of seemingly ordinary moments that led us to our extraordinary forever. Looking back, it’s fascinating to see how a request for souvenirs spiralled into a forever spent in love and companionship. Our story, as beautiful as it is unique, is a testament to the magic of unexpected encounters and the power of deep connections.

Credit

Photography @jema_photography