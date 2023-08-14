A Mutual Friend Knew That Ebun and Femi Would Make a Perfect Match!

It’s exciting how you can fall in love with someone just after one phone call. For Ebun and Femi, there were no pauses, no awkward moments, they just clicked and formed an inseparable bond.

The lovebirds sealed their love in a Yoruba traditional wedding that was all colours and beauty! Ebun gave a back-to-back slay in her stunning outfits and Femi totally understood the drip assignment, nailing his looks effortlessly. Yoruba weddings are always a hit and theirs was no exception. The love and happiness in the air was just so evident and contagious. Get ready for an exciting ride with the #FE4ever wedding!

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here.

How we met

By the bride, Ebun

In July 2020, the world was on lockdown. I got a call from a dear old friend of mine just to catch up and see how I was doing. We got talking about relationships and I told her I was very much single and just doing me. I gave her the whole “men are scum speech” and she disagreed with me and told me about this guy who is different. But I wasn’t buying lol. She said he is a lover and a hopeless romantic. And went on and on. The conversation ended with an agreement to at least speak with him over the phone. A few days later he sent a text to introduce himself and asked if we could speak on the phone rather than text. I agreed and a few minutes later, he called.

That first phone call lasted almost 8 hours! The next day was the same and so was the day after. For me it was like talking to someone I had known for years, it was so effortless but we lived in different places at the time – him in Lagos and me in Houston. We agreed to meet after dating for about 6 months but I canceled at the last minute. I didn’t want it to end but at the same time, the fear of meeting him and meeting someone who wasn’t the same as the person on the phone was real. so we….. well I pushed it another 6 months until my cousin’s wedding in London sometime around September 2021. I am glad my fears were wrong cause it was exactly the way it was over the phone. He was charming, caring, loving and everything else in between. He proposed 10 months later and the rest is history… or should I say history is being written? Lol

How we met

By the groom, Femi

So I was catching up with an old friend and we were talking about relationships because she recently got married and asked if I was seeing anyone and I told her I wasn’t. ‘I’m keeping things VERY CASUAL!’ She laughed then said ‘I don’t know you to be like that, you’re a lover boy and you used to be a big lover back then.’ Then she goes on about how she knows someone who would be perfect for me. ‘You guys will like each other’ she said. She gave me Ebun’s number and we started off texting and I asked to call and she agreed. We talked for a while and switched to FaceTime, I think we spoke all day during the initial phone call.

There were no pauses, no awkward moments, we just clicked. We started talking all day, everyday when she’s at work, when I am at work we talk for hours. Time difference didn’t exist in our world. After over a year of me trying to talk her into meeting, she finally agreed and Invited me to her cousin’s wedding in London and we got a chance to meet. I was worried we would not kick it like we did over the phone but when she came out of her terminal, it was as if we’ve known each other forever. It was easy as 1,2,3. I knew she was my wife from the first day we switched to FaceTime and seeing her only confirmed it. She was and still is the girl from my dreams, she was everything I’ve dreamt about and prayed for. I started shopping for a ring after that trip but she didn’t know that. Ten months later, I didn’t hesitate to ask her to be my wife!

Let’s check out the lovely decor before we begin 😍

Credits

Bride @ebunny1

Planner @mimiluxe_events

Bridal stylist @thewardrobemanager

Makeup @revysbeauty

Fabrics @telakfabrics

Asooke @betho.official

Outfit @mazellebridal

Photography @laahweddings

Videography @ladimilanfilms