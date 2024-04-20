Connect with us

Weddings

Catch Your Weekend Dose Of Love & Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

A Nigerian-Ghanaian Fusion! Ezinne & Mike's Trad Will Add Colours To Your Day

Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s Happy Ever After For Zeinat and Yinka Who Met In Law School!

Weddings

Faith and Shola Are University Buddies On a Forever Journey!

Weddings

It Was Love At First Sight! Enjoy Jennifer and Bryann's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Chiamaka & Chibuzo's Wedding Was a Beautiful Display of Love, Colours and Fun!

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee White Are Forever One! See Highlights from their White Wedding

Weddings

It’s Time to Have a Lit Weekend With all The Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

#SailingToSunday: Let's Talk About Ashlee's Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

#SailingToSunday... Here's Your First Look at Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee at their Traditional Wedding

Weddings

Catch Your Weekend Dose Of Love & Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey there, #BellaNaijaWedings Fam!

How’s your week been so far? For us on this end, It’s been an amazing week and we are here to share all the sweetness with you today! No doubt, the wedding class of 2024 are steadily pressing our necks and we love it!  It’s been a week of back-to-back weddings and in case you missed any of them, here’s an exciting rundown. Also, we’ve got stunning inpos for your big day slay as well as thrilling videos to make you smile. Without further ado, click on the title links below to sign up for a fun weekend!

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Eddie and Faith’s Fairytale Began On Snapchat 5 Years Ago! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

These Beautiful Highlights From Jesi & Salem’s White Wedding Will Have You Grinning Ear to Ear

These Exclusive Photos From Ashlee & Theophilus Sunday’s White Wedding Will Make Your Day!

Chidera & Olayinka Are Forever One! Enjoy These Beautiful Highlights From Their Wedding

Happy Ever After Begins For Jesi Damina and Salem King! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Stephanie & Sylvester’s Pre-wedding Shoot Is All Shades of Beautiful! Feel The Magic

A Sweet Mix of Love And Business! Mercy & Tobi Were Certainly #MeanttoBE

Yewande & Posi Were Introduced By a Mutual Friend! Now, It’s Time To #MeetTheOgunlesis

A Night Out with Friends Turned Out To Be the Beginning of Forever! #KayRie23

Start Your Big Day Looking Pretty In Pink With This Stylish Inspo!

Go Green And Gorgeous On Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

Grooms-To-Be! Kunle Remi is Serving Drip Inspo With “The OMOLÚÀBÍ” Collection By King Hakbal

Radiate Ethereal Glow On Your Big Day With This Lovely Bridal Inspo!

Achieve The Ultimate Slay On Your Igbo Trad With This Lovely Inspo

The Chemistry & Tension! This Couple Will Have You Cheesing Out

Two Surprises In One Night! This Couple’s BNBling Moment Would Make You Smile

This Bride Came With All The Vibes During Her Igbo Dance Entrance!

This Couple Bought All The Vibes and Energy To Their Yoruba Trad!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Bola Edwards is Promoting African Heritage for Children Through Her Fictional Character “Grandma Wura”

Dennis Isong: These Are Some Substantial Benefits of Investing in Land in Lagos

BN Prose: Don’t Come Home Late by Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi

Are FoodTech Startups Charged with Ensuring Healthy Living?

10 Years On: Stephanie Busari’s Important Work on Telling The Chibok Girls’ Story
css.php