Toun and Faith Are Childhood Friends on A Forever Journey!

What if your soulmate had always been a part of your life since you were a child? Toun and Faith were childhood friends and as they grew older, their love for each other blossomed alongside.

They became inseparable and since they’ve already spent most time of their lives together, it’s only right that it stays that way forever. As embark on their forever journey, we get to catch a glimpse of their sweet love through their pre-wedding photos. They look so perfect together and we are so happy that love found them in such a beautiful way!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Toun:

Faith and I have been in each other’s lives for as long as I can remember. We met as kids, but the exact moment is a blur because it’s been so long. Our bond goes back to the earliest memories, woven into the fabric of our childhood. Growing up together, we shared everything – from laughter and adventures to dreams and secrets.

As we grew up, our friendship turned into something more and we realized we had feelings for each other that went beyond friendship. And from that moment, we became inseparable. Faith has always been there, a constant presence in my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Credits

Planner @_aaevents
Makeup @kandybeatinc
Bride’s outfit @10bytenie
Groom’s outfit @twif.official
Photography @bigviews_
Location @mejimeji.home

