From The Snapchat DMs To Forever! Here's How Eddie & Faith Came To Be

One of the things we are grateful for is technology and how it amazingly connects people. Eddie and Faith are beneficiaries of this as their love story began on Snapchat five years ago! 😍

They exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony and it was all shades of beautiful. Eddie made such a gorgeous bride and Faith was such a dapper groom. It was such a delight seeing their love radiate in such a magical way. The #FaithfullyEddified2023 couple make such a lovely duo – Their wedding photos have us beaming with smiles and they will surely have the same effect on you.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

                       

Let’s check out the dapper groom!

                                                                         

Credits

Bride @eddieoquong
Groom @faithoquong
Planner @oraventss
Makeup @sunshine_makeup_artistry
Bride’s Hairstylist @e_claire_styles
Bridesmaids’ hairstylist @hair_dialect
Bridesmaids’ Makeup @julia_obby
Photography @tosin_josh | @tosinjoshweddings
Videography @wrgoimagery
Wedding dress and Second dress @oobiuku
Groom’s suit @eadenmyles
Venue designer @doxafredrick_event
Venue lighting and Screen @beelitelimited
Effects @cloudeffects
Performing @desmondmuzik
Designer @ixorareception
Rentals @ask.doperentals
MC @who_kes
DJ and Sound @iamdj_jemmy
Cake @rosella_cakes
Small chops @Beesbite_catering_services
Catering @otwistevents
Ushers @mirabeeque_ovations_events
Cocktail @hycaneyo
Bouncers @u3usecurity
Chivalry Rentals @red_pearls_events
Outdoors @ability_eventsplus

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

