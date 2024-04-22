Weddings
From The Snapchat DMs To Forever! Here’s How Eddie & Faith Came To Be
One of the things we are grateful for is technology and how it amazingly connects people. Eddie and Faith are beneficiaries of this as their love story began on Snapchat five years ago! 😍
They exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony and it was all shades of beautiful. Eddie made such a gorgeous bride and Faith was such a dapper groom. It was such a delight seeing their love radiate in such a magical way. The #FaithfullyEddified2023 couple make such a lovely duo – Their wedding photos have us beaming with smiles and they will surely have the same effect on you.
Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:
Let’s check out the dapper groom!
