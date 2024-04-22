From The Snapchat DMs To Forever! Here’s How Eddie & Faith Came To Be

One of the things we are grateful for is technology and how it amazingly connects people. Eddie and Faith are beneficiaries of this as their love story began on Snapchat five years ago! 😍

They exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony and it was all shades of beautiful. Eddie made such a gorgeous bride and Faith was such a dapper groom. It was such a delight seeing their love radiate in such a magical way. The #FaithfullyEddified2023 couple make such a lovely duo – Their wedding photos have us beaming with smiles and they will surely have the same effect on you.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

Let’s check out the dapper groom!

Credits

Bride @eddieoquong

Groom @faithoquong

Planner @oraventss

Makeup @sunshine_makeup_artistry

Bride’s Hairstylist @e_claire_styles

Bridesmaids’ hairstylist @hair_dialect

Bridesmaids’ Makeup @julia_obby

Photography @tosin_josh | @tosinjoshweddings

Videography @wrgoimagery

Wedding dress and Second dress @oobiuku

Groom’s suit @eadenmyles

Venue designer @doxafredrick_event

Venue lighting and Screen @beelitelimited

Effects @cloudeffects

Performing @desmondmuzik

Designer @ixorareception

Rentals @ask.doperentals

MC @who_kes

DJ and Sound @iamdj_jemmy

Cake @rosella_cakes

Small chops @Beesbite_catering_services

Catering @otwistevents

Ushers @mirabeeque_ovations_events

Cocktail @hycaneyo

Bouncers @u3usecurity

Chivalry Rentals @red_pearls_events

Outdoors @ability_eventsplus