Chubby and Ebube Found Love In The Office! Enjoy The #EClovestory

Love happens in the most intriguing ways. For Chubby, it was the feeling of Ebube’s hands against his with what was meant to be an ordinary welcome handshake at the hospital.

Well, this brief contact has set them on a journey for a lifetime and we are more than excited for them. They are blessing us with their beautiful pre-wedding photos today and it’s hard to miss the love glow. They look so perfect for each other and you can just tell that they are head over heels in love. Keep scrolling and take in all the beauty of the #EClovestory

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met,

By the groom Chubby:

Sometime in December 2018, I was working at the Defence Headquarters Medical Centre in Asokoro, Abuja. Then one fine day, they told us some new doctors were joining us to increase our number in the department so I said, let’s meet these new doctors. I walked into the ward and the chief medical officer introduced three new doctors to me and my colleagues and one of them in particular stood out from the rest for me. I brought out my hand to shake these doctors but Ebube’s handshake was different.

Hers was longer than the rest and that was when I knew that this was someone I was going to marry. We were colleagues so I had to keep it professional at the beginning. From there, our friendship blossomed. Unfortunately, she didn’t stay long in the hospital but I didn’t let her out of my sight. It’s been an awesome experience for us. From working in Abuja to working in different cities, we never lost touch. It’s been an amazing ride by God’s grace and now, here we are on our forever journey.

Credits

Bride @eby.ekezie

Photography @deximaphotography.ng

Event planner @vc.events