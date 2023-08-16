Tobi Fell in Love With Oyin The Moment He Saw Her Photos – Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot!

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

People who lead their friends to find love are like angels on earth. Today, we’ve got another super sweet love story starring Oyin and Tobi!

Their journey began when a friend sent Oyin’s photos to Tobi and he was instantly lovestruck.  You can catch up on their love story and #BNBling moment here, in case you missed it.  No, they are on this beautiful path to forever and we’ve got their pre-wedding photos to drool over. One beautiful detail about their lovely photos is the charm and warmth that they radiate. Their hearty smiles and affectionate look into each other’s eyes show how smitten these two are. Their photos are such a breath of fresh air and we are obsessed!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Photography: @damimanuels
Videography: @oohjayfilms
Makeup@theluxeplace.ng

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

