It's Happy Ever After For Seun & Eriife Who Met at a Church Teenage Camp!

When two people are meant to be, they will always find a way into each other’s arms no matter how long it takes. Seun and Eriife’s love journey is a sweet reminder that time and distance are no match for the prevailing power of love.

The lovebirds crossed paths over a decade ago at a church teenage camp but sadly lost contact. As fate would have it, they found themselves in the same university years later and rekindled the flames. Now, they are taking a beautiful step to forever and their pre-wedding photos are absolutely beautiful. We are super giddy that love found Seun and Eriife!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By he bride, Seun:

The first time we met was at a Christian camp in 2010. It’s a camp where teenagers gather to connect and learn about the bible. We got on like a house on fire in camp but lost contact for a bit after camp. We eventually reconnected at the University of Ibadan. Seeing him somewhere other than camp was nice. Our departments were opposite each other, so we ran into each other often. We’d gist for a bit before going our separate ways. On one of those days we saw, we exchanged numbers. At that point, I liked him but I didn’t think he liked me too, so it wasn’t something I planned to explore.

When I finished my Masters by the end of November 2021, he video-called me. He asked me to send him selfies, I sent them and then he was like, “Give me your daddy’s number. I want to check something.”  We decided that we would give dating a try. The plan was to take things slow. We didn’t want our friendship to end because our relationship didn’t work out. We also talked about what being in a relationship would look like for us. We would have to communicate more and be accountable to each other especially because we were going to be in a long-distance relationship.  February 2023, just shy of one year officially, he proposed to me, and I gave him the “yes” I had been keeping for him since.

Credits

Bride@seun_edema
Groom@eriifemusic
Photography@aastudioss_

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

