Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola & Kiekie Star in "Muri & Ko," Hitting Cinemas June 12th

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Muri & Ko,” the movie starring Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola and Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie) is set to hit the cinemas on June 12th, just in time for the public holiday.

Directed by Biodun Stephen, “Muri & Ko” is a collaboration between Inkblot Productions and Biodun. The film follows Muri (Kunle Remi), a Lagos street hustler whose life takes a dramatic turn when he steals a car, unknowingly with a child inside. A desperate search ensues as the parents offer a bounty for their child’s return, and the police close in. Now, Muri faces a heart-wrenching choice: ensure the child’s safe return or face the consequences.

This marks the second team-up between Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen, following the success of their film “Big Love” starring Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson.

Also joining the cast of “Muri & Ko” are Femi Jacobs, Buchi Franklin, Charles Okocha, Gloria Anozie-Young, and Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga.

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Biodun Stephen (@biodunstephen)

