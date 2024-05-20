Connect with us

Binta & Wale Met at A Barbecue Party! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Binta & Wale Met at A Barbecue Party! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Love always happens when we least expect it. It showed up for Binta and Wale at a barbecue party and now, their journey has taken a sweet turn.

They exchanged their heartfelt vows in a lovely white wedding ceremony and it was just so beautiful. Binta looked exceptionally stunning and Wale understood the drip assignment. It was such a delight seeing them surrounded by the warmth of their family and friends. We are so excited for them as they embark on this beautiful journey of bliss!

Enjoy their white wedding below and see their love story here:

The sweet mother-son dance

Credits

Bride@bintzrealist
Groom@doliire
Planner@blueconfetti.events
Makeup@facesbylabisi
Hairstylist@lamishair
Dress@reyalola
Reception dress: @madebyynkBridal robe@cineapparel
Videography@fdomingofilms
Photography@thetomiwaajayi

