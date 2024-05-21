Connect with us

Relationships Sweet Spot

These Reactions to Marriage Realities Will Have You LOLing & Awwing

BN TV Relationships

Akah and Claire Nnani Tackle Tough Questions on Cheating in Relationships | Watch

BN TV Relationships

Laju Iren Shares Tips to Navigating Singlehood & Pitfalls To Avoid | Watch

Relationships Sweet Spot

Razak & Shade Okoya Share the Secrets to Their 25-Year Love Story with THISDAY Style Magazine

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Wofai Fada Is Engaged!

BN TV Relationships

Game Night Gone Wrong in Episode 7 of "Heartstrings & Hiccups"

BN TV Relationships

Love Languages, Fights & More... Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Answer All Questions in New Vlog

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee White Are Forever One! See Highlights from their White Wedding

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

#SailingToSunday... Here's Your First Look at Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee at their Traditional Wedding

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire Nnani Share the Secrets on How to Deal With Heartbreaks in this Episode of their Podcast

Relationships

These Reactions to Marriage Realities Will Have You LOLing & Awwing

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

People often experience changes when they get married. Some add more weight, grow beards and even become more beautiful, all thanks to the radiance that comes with marital bliss. It is often said that marriage throws some truly unexpected curveballs your way – and sometimes, those curveballs come in the form of hilarious misconceptions. But who knew “growing taller” could join the list?

On the popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), user Ibrahim Kazeem, posed a question: “What’s your first reality check after getting married? A woman expressed her shock at not gaining height, questioning if this was her “wifely height” forever, even for PTA meetings. “You mean this is my wifely height? Forever? The height I’ll carry to PTA meeting?” she asked.

This response, along with many others – hilarious and at the same heartwarming – has shown that the journey of married life is sure to be filled with laughter, unexpected moments, and a whole lot of love (even if it doesn’t involve height increases).

Check out some of the reactions below:

Feature Image by Terrillo Walls for Pexels

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Where Are The Butterflies?

Dennis Isong: How to Navigate Property Transaction During Pendency Period

Why is Anita Eboigbe Passionate About Nollywood and Media? Find Out in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chioma Momah: Do You Love Multitasking? Here’s Why You Should Stop

African Innovators Shortlisted for the 10th Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation
css.php