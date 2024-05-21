These Reactions to Marriage Realities Will Have You LOLing & Awwing

People often experience changes when they get married. Some add more weight, grow beards and even become more beautiful, all thanks to the radiance that comes with marital bliss. It is often said that marriage throws some truly unexpected curveballs your way – and sometimes, those curveballs come in the form of hilarious misconceptions. But who knew “growing taller” could join the list?

On the popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), user Ibrahim Kazeem, posed a question: “What’s your first reality check after getting married? A woman expressed her shock at not gaining height, questioning if this was her “wifely height” forever, even for PTA meetings. “You mean this is my wifely height? Forever? The height I’ll carry to PTA meeting?” she asked.

This response, along with many others – hilarious and at the same heartwarming – has shown that the journey of married life is sure to be filled with laughter, unexpected moments, and a whole lot of love (even if it doesn’t involve height increases).

Check out some of the reactions below:

Forgetting that I just got married and that she’s at home waiting for me. — Danny_Yankee (@Danny_Yanki) May 19, 2024

People started calling me ma up and down, I’m still trying to get used to it. https://t.co/B0zwCQ9t9U — Nwanyi Ichida (@Betamezu) May 20, 2024

My ear almost block with Liverpool😂

Right now i know all the players and it’s fun😄😄 — kess (@amazingwoman47) May 20, 2024

We’ve practically turned to gist and gossip partners;not my wife pointing/showing me with her mouth/eyes while I turn my head to look at the direction and she goes like “you can’t even do amebo well well” — CHIJIOKE NNAMDI (@CHIJIOKENNAMDI3) May 20, 2024

Waking up startled😧 after seeing man sleeping peacefully beside me, and I will be like WHO IS THIS ON MY BED?” 😂 Sometimes I say it out before I will remember that I have a husband.😅 — Haleemah Gegele-Bello (@HaleemahGegele) May 20, 2024

When I/me changed to us/we during prayers😂 — MRS Aisha baby👼👼 (@Q_yeesha) May 19, 2024

“When u are done at work, branch market and get these stuffs”. My brother naso i dey always enter utako market with my fine suit go dey price pepper ooo 😂 — BOB_SCATTER (@Jimada_Gana) May 20, 2024

The next Saturday after our wedding we were going to attend a friend’s wedding and madam insisted that we must wear and co😂 all my effort to make her change her mind failed😭 — BLAIZE👑 (@_bigblaize) May 20, 2024

Actually needing to get out of bed to cook … Dem dey ask me to take decision. I mean life changing decision o. I just dey laugh. I be like who get sense 😂😂😂 — Pepper Snacks🍿🧁 (@the_damola) May 20, 2024