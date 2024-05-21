Style
Tiwa Savage’s Served Stunning Lewks For The Premiere of Her Debut Film “Water And Garri”
Famous Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage recently released her debut film titled “Water & Garri“, now streaming on Amazon Prime. Touring the film premiere across nations in style, Tiwa showed the world that she is a woman of many talents and impeccable prowess!
It was sophisticated chic for her London premiere as she donned a Dalmatian flower body suit and matching Dalmatian flower leggings by Area. She paired this look with a sleek low ponytail, statement silver earrings and a sultry facebeat. See below:
For the film premiere in the USA, she embraced a monochrome look, wearing a brown three-piece suit that featured flare pants, a fitted crop top a long coat, and a tie. Oozing confident elegance, she rocked matching brown pumps and a purse with sleek makeup and chic blond hair.
For her homecoming premiere in Lagos, Nigeria, she was a belle clad in a white gown with a statement train by renowned Albanian fashion designer — Valdrin Shahiti. Tiwa paired the outfit with white pumps and finished the look with a bold diamond neckpiece, a bob hairdo with bangs and soft chic face glam.
She also stunned during her promo in edgy white boots paired with a cropped white shirt, grey bra top and a mini skirt. Tiwa rocked black wavy hair and casual glam with the look.
She was also spotted in a deconstructed mono-sleeved linen piece from Ottolinger’s Summer 24 collection, sultry makeup and wavy hair.
Throughout the tour, Savage proved her versatility with a charming variety of looks. One thing remained constant: her undeniable star power shining as brightly as her outfits!
CREDITS
Bellastylista: @tiwasavage
London Outfit: @area x @piotrekpanszczyk
Styling: @shapedservices
Styling assistant: @stylebyanderson
Nigeria outfit: @valdrinsahiti
Jewellery: @diamonds_eternal_jewellers
Promo look 2: @ottolinger1000
Photo: @thelagospaparazzi