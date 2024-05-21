Connect with us

Tiwa Savage's Served Stunning Lewks For The Premiere of Her Debut Film "Water And Garri"

NikeBalogun's Fusion of Tradition and Modern Style at AMVCA 2024

How Chic is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in this Lovely Dress from Nigerian Brand — Oríré

Beyonce Spotted Rocking a Custom 'Made in Senegal' Handbag to Chloe Bailey's Coachella Set

A Bridgerton Affair: 10 Fantastic Beauty Looks from the African Premiere of the 3rd Season

Jeremy Pope Steals the Show in Daring Tanner Fletcher at 2024 Met Gala by Ugo Mozie

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave

12 Stunning Beauty Looks from the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Hilda Baci, Idia Aisien & Mary Edoro on 'Taking Up Space: Women, Purpose & Influence' | WATCH

Lagos Leather Fair Returns for Its Seventh Edition to Elevate the African Leather Ecosystem

Famous Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage recently released her debut film titled Water & Garri, now streaming on Amazon Prime. Touring the film premiere across nations in style, Tiwa showed the world that she is a woman of many talents and impeccable prowess!

It was sophisticated chic for her London premiere as she donned a Dalmatian flower body suit and matching Dalmatian flower leggings by Area. She paired this look with a sleek low ponytail, statement silver earrings and a sultry facebeat. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHAPED (@shapedservices)

For the film premiere in the USA, she embraced a monochrome look, wearing a brown three-piece suit that featured flare pants, a fitted crop top a long coat, and a tie. Oozing confident elegance, she rocked matching brown pumps and a purse with sleek makeup and chic blond hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

For her homecoming premiere in Lagos, Nigeria, she was a belle clad in a white gown with a statement train by renowned Albanian fashion designer Valdrin Shahiti. Tiwa paired the outfit with white pumps and finished the look with a bold diamond neckpiece, a bob hairdo with bangs and soft chic face glam.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

She also stunned during her promo in edgy white boots paired with a cropped white shirt, grey bra top and a mini skirt. Tiwa rocked black wavy hair and casual glam with the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

She was also spotted in a deconstructed mono-sleeved linen piece from Ottolinger’s Summer 24 collection, sultry makeup and wavy hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHAPED (@shapedservices)

Throughout the tour, Savage proved her versatility with a charming variety of looks. One thing remained constant: her undeniable star power shining as brightly as her outfits!

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @tiwasavage

London Outfit: @area x @piotrekpanszczyk

Styling: @shapedservices

Styling assistant: @stylebyanderson

Nigeria outfit: @valdrinsahiti

Jewellery: @diamonds_eternal_jewellers

Promo look 2: @ottolinger1000

Photo: @thelagospaparazzi

