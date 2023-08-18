 Clem Won Dora’s Heart After The First Date! #TheDCEvent23

When love is about to do its magic, it places you in the right place at the right time. This is exactly how it played out for today’s lovebirds, Dora and Clem!

It all began at a pool party five years ago. Just when Clem was about to leave the party, he sighted the beautiful Dora and he knew that he could not leave without getting her phone number. He was able to get her to go on a date with him and eventually won her heart. Now, they are on their forever journey and we can’t help but drool over their lovely pre-wedding photos. The chemistry between them is unmistakable and they just look so perfect together. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Dora:

We were at a mutual friend’s pool party on November 24th, 2018. He saw a beautiful damsel from across the yard just as he was about leaving so he asked the mutual to come get my number for him. She actually came up to me to get my phone number for him and also “sell his market” but I was really uninterested in meeting anyone new because I was going to leave the country for my master’s programme in a month and I didn’t want to start anything lol.

However, after a little persuasion from her, I gave in and said she could give him my number but that I wasn’t promising I’d actually follow up with a date. Fast forward to about 15 mins later, some guy approached me to “talk” to me and he told me how he had asked our mutual to get my phone number for him because he was about to leave. He mentioned that he was not sure if she’d actually do it, so he walked up to me himself to get the number because he couldn’t leave without it.

He got my phone number and we didn’t link up till at least a week after because I kept “posting” him (unintentionally but he doesn’t believe me haha). Once we eventually went on our first date, we saw each other every day till I left the country and as they say, the rest was history!

