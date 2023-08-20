Take in The Beauty of Love With Annie and Seyi’s Pre-wedding Photos

It’s almost impossible to stop ourselves from being super excited when we see two smitten lovebirds. Today, Annie and Seyi are bringing all that spark to us and we love to see it. 😍

The sweethearts have found love in each other’s arms and have decided to take it down the forever lane! As they take on this beautiful new phase, they have us drooling over their gorgeous pre-wedding photos. Their chemistry in every frame is giving us a rush of butterflies in our bellies. As you scroll through Annie and Seyi’s photos, you will see for yourself that love is such a beautiful thing! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Makeup @dorannebeauty

Planner @tessallureevents

Photography @weddingsbytobi