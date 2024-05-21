From The Church to The Altar! Here’s How Chichebem & Kingsley Came to be

Don’t we all love a sweet love story? For Chichebem and Kingsley, the church was the genesis of their sweet love. 😍

They were both workers in church and their love story was woven by the seams of fate. They fell in love and now, it’s a sweet ride to forever. They are serving us so much beauty with their pre-wedding shoot and we can’t get over the warmth each frame exudes. They look so cute together and we are so happy for them as they embark on this journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chichebem:

Our love story can be likened to a beautiful puzzle where faith, patience, and a touch of divine magic all seamlessly fit together. Proverbs 18:22 guided us on this journey, reminding us that discovering each other was akin to stumbling upon a precious gem, with a subtle nod from above. It feels like a manifested dream, acknowledging that the body of Christ played a pivotal role in uniting us. We were both workers at Dominion City Youth Church, “Church Unleashed”; Kingsley served in the Media Department, while I was in the Choir. Initially, we didn’t share a particularly close friendship. Then fate took a turn a couple of years ago when prompted by prayer and seeking, Kingsley made the first contact.

Amos 9:13 resonates with the speed at which our love story unfolded—things happening so swiftly, blessings pouring in from every direction. As our conversations deepened and flourished, so did the love blooming between us. Our journey, marked by numerous conversations and shared moments, became an adventure for both of us. It’s a testament to God’s grace and divine timing. As 1 Corinthians 2:9 beautifully puts it, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no heart has imagined what God has prepared for those who love Him.” Our love and union prove that serving God pays off in unimaginable ways, with boundless blessings and the fulfilment of a lifetime of prayers.

In awe and gratitude, we stand on the threshold of a lifelong commitment, ready to embrace the journey ahead. You, my beloved, are the fulfilment of every hope and dream, and I cannot wait to walk hand in hand with you through the journey of life, purpose, and eternity. God indeed makes all things beautiful in His time. Here’s to a lifetime of joy, laughter, and the countless blessings that await us.

Credits

Bride @ohamuochichebem

Groom @kingsleyukeje_

Makeup @amiesglowempire

Photography @streetically

Hair @bewsbeautyhairline

Reels @dhatsolange